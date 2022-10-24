RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics.

According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City.

“A group of drug smugglers brought the drugs across from (Mexico) on a raft & loaded the drugs in a vehicle,” Olivarez’s Tweet stated.

Olivarez told ValleyCentral the group was spotted by Border Patrol agents working near the river who saw them in a raft and transporting the drugs.

Olivarez said the smugglers managed to head back to Mexico. He said Border Patrol took custody of the large bundles of drugs and the vehicle.