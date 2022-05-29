RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Sunday morning.

According to DPS, the incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. on FM 1015 South of Military Highway in Progresso.

A female walking northbound on FM 1015 south of Rancho Toluca Road was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped to render aid, however, the woman died at the scene due to her injuries.

The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa, a Weslaco resident.