HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into a home, authorities said.
At around 10:18 a.m., a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to stop a black Saturn on Sunshine Strip, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral.
The vehicle, occupied by three males, evaded law enforcement before crashing into a residence, she said.
All three of the occupants were arrested. Their identities and charges have not been disclosed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.