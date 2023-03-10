HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into a home, authorities said.

At around 10:18 a.m., a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to stop a black Saturn on Sunshine Strip, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral.

The vehicle, occupied by three males, evaded law enforcement before crashing into a residence, she said.

All three of the occupants were arrested. Their identities and charges have not been disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.