DPS searching for suspect in auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investing in an auto-pedestrian crash that left a woman dead in December 2021.
According to a release, the incident took place on December 19 just before 3 a.m. on Breedlove Road, north of Montezuma Road in Harlingen.
Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed the woman was walking south on Breedlove Road when she was hit by a vehicle also traveling southbound.
The driver left the scene.
DPS identified the victim as Nilda Marie Garcia, 29, from Harlingen.
Officials say Garcas was transported to a local hospital. She later died of her injuries on Dec. 25.
Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is 2016-2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited. Below is a stock photo provided by DPS.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Weslaco DPS Office at 956-565-7600.