DPS searching for suspect in auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investing in an auto-pedestrian crash that left a woman dead in December 2021.

According to a release, the incident took place on December 19 just before 3 a.m. on Breedlove Road, north of Montezuma Road in Harlingen.

Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed the woman was walking south on Breedlove Road when she was hit by a vehicle also traveling southbound.

The driver left the scene.

DPS identified the victim as Nilda Marie Garcia, 29, from Harlingen.

Nilda Marie Garcia, 29 (courtesy photo)

Officials say Garcas was transported to a local hospital. She later died of her injuries on Dec. 25.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is 2016-2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited. Below is a stock photo provided by DPS.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Weslaco DPS Office at 956-565-7600.