DPS: 27-year-old dies in ATV crash

Local News

by: Paola Cepeda

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety Press Release)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an ATV crash that left one dead Thursday.

DPS officials identified the victim as Daniel Escalera, 27, from Harlingen.

The crash took place just after 12:35 a.m. on Washmon Avenue, east of McCullough Street in Harlingen.

An investigation revealed the ATV was traveling east when Escalera lost control for an unknown reason, causing the ATV to overturn.

Escalera was pronounced dead at the scene, stated the release.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

