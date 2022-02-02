EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place Tuesday night.

DPS identified the victim as Jesus Adrian Alvarado, 22, of Mission.

According to authorities, at around 9 p.m. a pick-up truck was traveling north on U.S. 281 evading U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver of the pick-up lost control, entered the center median and came to a stop. All passengers of the truck then exited.

Alvarado, who was in the pick-up truck, was then struck by another vehicle that was also traveling northbound.

The 22-year-old died at the scene.

DPS is continuing to investigate this incident.