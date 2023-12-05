WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two children were airlifted to a San Antonio hospital after a single-vehicle crash took place Saturday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety officials announced.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, a man driving with three children lost control and crashed into a barrier on Rains Road Expressway 77, according to DPS.

The three children involved in the crash were 9, 10 and 12 years old.

Two children were airlifted to a level one trauma center in San Antonio with their injuries. They are reported to be in critical condition.

The third child was taken to a local hospital where they were later released.

DPS is awaiting a toxicology report to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.