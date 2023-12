BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested after a car chase in Brownsville, authorities said.

ValleyCentral spoke with Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Maria Hernandez, who said the pursuit began at 2:35 p.m. at Medford and Oklahoma Avenues.

The pursuit ended nearly 15 minutes later near Esperanza Road and Manzano Street. The two suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.