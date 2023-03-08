MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eighteen pounds of cocaine were seized in a traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety Saturday, authorities say.

Just after 5 p.m., the DPS Criminal Investigations Division, with help from Texas DPS, stopped a Ford Focus on Shary Road and IH-2 in Mission for a traffic violation, according to a news release from DPS.

During the stop, a search of the car revealed seven tape-wrapped bundles containing cocaine concealed within the doors of the vehicle, the release stated.

Victor Castro, 44, and Jesus Castro, 23, both of Mexico, were charged with felony possession of

a controlled substance and were transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.