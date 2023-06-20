LA SALLE COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eighteen migrants were found in an 18-wheeler after a lengthy pursuit in La Salle County, officials say.

According to a post from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a smuggler in a stolen tractor trailer led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase on IH-35.

Frio County deputies deployed tire deflation devices on the 18-wheeler, but the driver continued to evade them.

DPS says the suspect drove through neighborhoods and struck stop signs and electrical posts before bailing out and running away from authorities.

Inside the trailer, troopers found 18 migrants crammed inside the sleeper area of the truck, according to the release. The migrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol shortly after.