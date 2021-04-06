DPS: 16-year-old killed in two-vehicle car crash in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — A two-vehicle car crash that left one dead on Monday is under investigation in the city of San Benito.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash took place on FM 732 south of Resaca Llena Drive just after 7:40 p.m.

DPS officials said the preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle occupied by three individuals was traveling north on FM 731 when the driver lost control, swerving into a ditch. When attempting to re-renter the roadway, the driver overcorrected and hit a truck.

Officials state the driver of the car was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Both passengers were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the passengers, identified as 16-year-old Cristian Valdovinos from San Benito by DPS, died of his injuries.

The driver of the truck was also transported to local hospital and is in stable condition, said authorities.

DPS officials mention alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash.