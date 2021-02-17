DPS: 16-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — An auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

The victim was identified as Zitlali Diaz, 16, of Mercedes.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash took place on Mile 10 North, west of Mile 4 West in Weslaco on February 16, around 7:40 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, occupied by a man and woman, was traveling west on Mile 10 North when they struck the victim.

Authorities say the driver did stop to render aid. No injuries were reported for the occupants of the car.

A release from DPS adds the street was dark at the time of the crash and that there are no improved shoulders in the area.

This incident remains under investigation.