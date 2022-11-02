LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one person has died after 12 people were ejected from a pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.

Texas DPS is investigating the fatality that happened Wednesday afternoon after a Ford 150 pickup truck tried to evade law enforcement that had initiated a traffic stop on FM 107 north in rural La Joya.

“The driver continued traveling westbound and lost control of the vehicle onto Jara Chinas Road [and] obviously rolled over,” Sgt. Maria Montalvo, DPS public information officer said.

DPS said all 12 men, including the driver, were ejected from the truck.

One person is dead and 11 were taken to local hospitals with “major injuries,” Montalvo said.

Authorities are investigating whether the occupants of the vehicle were U.S. citizens or migrants, Montalvo said.