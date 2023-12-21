WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 5:32 a.m. Thursday on Dr Hugh Emerson Road, north of Cameron Park.

An investigation revealed that a grey Chevrolet Spark, occupied by only the driver, was traveling north on Cavazos Road approaching FM 3248. A blue Chrysler 300, also occupied by just the driver, was traveling eastbound on FM 3248.

The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and collided into the Chrysler, DPS stated.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center with “non-life-threatening injuries,” authorities added.

The driver of the Chevrolet died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.