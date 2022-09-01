DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Safety is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened earlier today in Donna, leaving one person dead and four people hospitalized.

At about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a black Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493 and Stiles road, in Donna.

During the southbound pursuit, the driver of the Nissan made a U-turn to travel northbound on FM-493.

As the driver was making a U-turn, he crashed into a blue Saturn ION occupying four people and a blue Toyota occupying one person.

One passenger of the Saturn ION died at the scene.

The other three passengers of the Saturn ION and the driver of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect driving the Nissan was also transported to a local hospital.

DPS troopers are further investigating the incident.