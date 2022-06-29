WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal rollover crash that left one dead and three hospitalized.

DPS responded to a rollover crash at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Abram Road, north of 8 Mile Line north of Palmview, according to a release from DPS.

An investigation revealed that a green Ford Expedition was occupied by three men and one woman. The vehicle was evading law enforcement, the release stated.

The driver was “traveling at an unsafe speed,” before losing control causing it to rollover, authorities stated.

One man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to DHR Hospital in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.