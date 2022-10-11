McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen.
Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation.
The arrests
With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests made in connection to the fatal shooting:
Joel Gonzalez Jr, 19, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 9, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 10, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $700,000
Alejandro Gomez, 18, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 9, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 10, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $450,000.
Viviana Gomez, 22, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 8, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. Her bonds total $350,000. Note: Gomez was previously charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony. This charge was upgraded after the victim died.
Jennifer Lopez, 22, of Alamo, was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 8, 2022, on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $20,000.
Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 5, 2022, on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo, was arrested Oct. 5, 2022, and charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 4, 2022, on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $225,000.
Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 4, 2022, on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $225,000.
Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, of Donna, was arrested and arraigned Oct. 3, 2022, on a charge of failure to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor. His bond was set at $3,000.
Previously reported on ValleyCentral
- Oct. 11, 2022: Three of nine suspects charged with murder in downtown McAllen shooting
- Oct. 7, 2022: Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies
- Oct. 6, 2022: Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting
- Oct. 5, 2022: Three arrested, three wanted after shooting in McAllen, police say
- Oct. 2, 2022: PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
The case remains under investigation.