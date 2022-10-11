McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen.

Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation.

The arrests

With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests made in connection to the fatal shooting:

Joel Gonzalez Jr. Joel Gonzalez Jr, 19, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 9, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 10, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $700,000

Alejandro Gomez Alejandro Gomez, 18, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 9, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 10, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $450,000.

Viviana Gomez Viviana Gomez, 22, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 8, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. Her bonds total $350,000. Note: Gomez was previously charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony. This charge was upgraded after the victim died.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez, 22, of Alamo, was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 8, 2022, on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Naila Reyes Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 5, 2022, on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

Avan Ruben Mendoza Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo, was arrested Oct. 5, 2022, and charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

Bryan Vasquez Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 4, 2022, on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $225,000.

Humberto Ojeda Jr. Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, and arraigned Oct. 4, 2022, on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bonds total $225,000.

Hugo Ivan Ojeda Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, of Donna, was arrested and arraigned Oct. 3, 2022, on a charge of failure to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor. His bond was set at $3,000.

The case remains under investigation.