MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Is the heat keeping you home and away from the stores and shopping?

McAllen downtown businesses are reporting a nice uptick in sales numbers, but the McAllen Chamber says it is looking for better stats.

Some shops are seeing that downtown McAllen appears a little busier these days.

Manuel Diaz, a Downtown McAllen ice cream shop worker told us his store is busier now than it was five years ago.

In fact, the businesses we visited say things are better now than they were just a few short years ago.

“Definitely, we’ve got an increase going about almost 25 percent,” Suresh Mansinghani, a retail shop owner in Downtown McAllen explained.

“Yes, it’s becoming to be more busy and finally this month, we’re still, we’re getting sales. We’re not as low as before,” Crista Hurtado, a Downtown McAllen shoe and clothing shop worker said.

All the businesses ValleyCentral spoke with in Downtown McAllen say times are good for them.

One business owner tells us there’s a key reason for that.

This part of the country’s economy also incorporates another country’s economy.

“Mexico is going well and so their Peso is very strong. And a lot of people like to come and shop here in McAllen,” Mansinghani said.

We spoke with the McAllen Chamber of Commerce – a group that reports the numbers may be good in some sectors downtown but see the weather as something that has made business underwhelming in that part of town.

“There’s a variety of different elements out there that are giving us a very unique environment right now. It’s peak heat, it’s during a time right now in July when we’re not supposed to see a lot of Mexican tourists. But back to school shopping is right around the corner. Yes, there is a stronger Peso at the moment. But I feel like we still haven’t seen enough of that activity,” Josh Mejia, the president and CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce explained.

Mejia says the heat often makes it tough to sell the Valley, but for now merchants say the rising temperatures are contributing to rising sales.