A palm tree fell in Port Isabel at the beginning of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. Courtesy photo

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The incredibly strong winds are to blame for a palm tree that fell in Port Isabel at the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway and leaving traffic backed up on the bridge.

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema told ValleyCentral crews worked to remove the large palm from the roadway in Port Isabel.

A camera from the Texas Department of Transportation showed traffic backed up all the way back to the Island on the causeway during the height of the storm.

Once crews removed the palm traffic started slowly moving again.