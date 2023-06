SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are responding to two powerlines down in Santa Rosa after a small fire ignited.

According to Officer Justin Flores with the Santa Rosa Police Department, a small fire started after the powerlines went down near a field on Texas 107 and West Cantu Road.

The police department is waiting for AEP to respond to the area. In the meantime, officers are blocking traffic on 1215 and West 107.