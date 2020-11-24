Double murder-suicide under investigation in rural San Benito, authorities say

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities are investigating a double murder-suicide that took place in San Benito Tuesday morning.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Captain Javier Reyna said three people were found dead at the scene.

According to the CCSO, officials received a call about a subject laying on the driveway of a home.

Upon arrival, authorities found an elderly man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head on the floor. The man also holding a gun. Officials said he was dead.

Captain Reyna said inside the home there were two women that had been shot and killed.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows the case to be a double murder and a suicide. The case remains under investigation.

Reyna mentioned that neighbors said all three individuals lived in the same household.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.