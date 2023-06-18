SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers are giving back to the community by donating funds raised through their lemonade stand.

On Saturday, 4 year-old John Carrillo and 6-year-old Michael Carrillo raised $1500 for the San Benito Police Department.

The boys say the money raised by the Dos Hermanos Lemonade Stand will be used by the department to buy school uniforms for kids.

“We wanted to help people and support and we [are] blessed to support kids who don’t have anything,” Michael Carrillo said. “This is why we are selling this whole lemonade and it’s going to be for helping people and having fun.”

The Carrillo brothers worked for about two months to set up the stand.

The money will be donated to the police department at the next San Benito City Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 20.