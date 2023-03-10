ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several fire departments are responding to a large fire in Alton that started at a door storage facility Friday afternoon.

A perimeter has been set up near Mile 3 and La Homa in Alton. Alton Fire Chief John Salinas told ValleyCentral that the fire started at the door manufacturing company, where there was 40 to 50,000 doors.

(Emiliano Pena / ValleyCentral)

The structure is fully engulfed, Salinas said, but no other structures are in danger.

Pharr FD and La Joya FD are assisting to put out the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.