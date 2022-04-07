HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick wants to bring a similar law passed in Florida to Texas’s next legislative session. Critics of this law say it is targeting the LGBTQ community, and local advocates tell ValleyCentral they are concerned.

“Everything goes back to trying to force our community,” said Sara Parsons. “I say our community because it is our journey everything tries to force our community back into the dark ages.”

Sara’s daughter Alice is part of the transgender community in the valley. While Parsons’ journey coming out was challenging at times, she believes this proposed law will have a negative impact on young children.

“It’s having them grow up without any kind of almost major educational viewpoints,” Alice said. ” They don’t get to see all the perspectives on life and they don’t really get to understand how these things work.”

The law that was just passed in Florida bans schools from teaching children in Pre-K to 3rd Grade about sexual orientation and gender identity. The law also allows parents to have more power to enforce it by being able to sue school districts they believe are breaking the law.

Armando Molina is a public health advocate for Valley AIDS Council. Molina tells ValleyCentral that not having that conversation with young kids could be dangerous.

“You don’t know which kids are going to be part of that LGBTQ population,” Molina said. “They might hear things that may drive them not to come out of the closet later on when they get older or even at that age when they are that young. Some know at an early age.”

With the Lieutenant Governor’s intention to bring a similar bill to the next legislative session, State Senator Juan Hinojosa tells ValleyCentral he would not support it.

“Gay people are a part of our community most of us have gay children,” Hinojosa said. ” They live with their families their our neighbors so I would oppose any type of legislation that would discriminate against gay people.”

While the next legislative session won’t start until next year, Alice hopes others like her will not be afraid.

“Go at your own pace, it is not a race, it’s your life just see the beauty in it.”