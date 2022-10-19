DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first customers to Panda Express in Donna could be among the lucky 88 to receive a special gift.

With its newest location in Donna, the restaurant will open Friday, Oct. 21, celebrating with a grand-opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1915 Murphy Ave.

Panda Express described the occasion as “a day of giving back for the first lucky 88 guests, who will be receiving a special gift.”

The restaurant’s website indicated the special gift included a Panda branded tote bag, keychain and coupon, while supplies last.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Donna community and Hidalgo County residents by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Oleg Mazur, Panda Express area coach of operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

The store did not indicate how many people would be hired or employed with the new restaurant, but indicated that it would create “multiple employment opportunities for local residents” and that “a majority of Panda general managers earn $100,000 annually.”

Wages start at $15 per hour, restaurant officials said.

The Donna location will be open Sunday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in-store or until 10:00 pm for drive-thru.