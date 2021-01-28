Woman arrested for theft of just under $27K from business in Donna

(Source: Donna Police Department press release)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — A woman was arrested for stealing funds from a grass business in Donna over the course of four months.

According to the Criminal Investigations Division from the Donna Police Department, Daisy Noemi Garza, 22, was the office clerk at Valley Grass Farms in Donna responsible for receiving payments.

An investigation revealed Garza was manipulating receipts and taking cash from customers. Officials say, so far into the investigation, the total of money taken adds up to just under $27,000.

Authorities mention there are no indications of customers being defrauded as all paying customers received the services they requested from the company.

Garza is being charged with theft, arraignment is still pending.

