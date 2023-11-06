DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Donna will hold a mayoral election on Saturday.

Mayor Rick Morales, Mayor Pro-Tem David Moreno, and Aniceto Santana are all running for the office of mayor.

Moreno said he wants to help the city grow while working with others.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the slate that I’m running with, and whoever is in there willing to work together, there’s been so much conflict within the group right now, I think we need to get together and work together for the betterment of this community,” he said.

Santana said being the only candidate not currently on the board guarantees his ideas will be new and geared toward the future.

“The ideas of the past need to change,” Santana said. “I want to be developer friendly for the for the people to come in. The infrastructure needs to be revamped. We haven’t laid not one foot of shoreline or waterline in the past six years, where developers come, and they get discouraged because there are no source services.”

Morales is seeking re-election to finish projects currently underway.

“Under my administration, we’ve been able to lower taxes,” Morales said. “We’ve been able to do a lot of things in Donna, we have a lot of new stores and restaurants coming in and of course, my number one priority is the international bridge.”

Polls will open Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.