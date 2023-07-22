DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna High School graduate claimed the national championship title at a SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta this summer.

Alexandra Herebia made history as the first student in Donna ISD to win a national competition at the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference.

The Donna High School graduate took the victory in the nail care category.

The nail care category entails nail art, a French scope, a questionnaire about nails and an oral presentation.

“I only had an hour and 30 minutes to do my theme which was Scooby Doo,” Herebia said. “I really love drawing characters. I want to focus on nail art. That’s my thing.”

Herebia told ValleyCentral nail art brings out her creativity and confidence.

“It makes me confident because not many people can draw and especially draw on a tiny little nail, like, some people might think it’s impossible, but it takes a lot of work,” Herebia said.

Nail art is also a time for Herebia to destress and relax.

“Doing nail art is like a stress reliever for me it. It takes out all my anxieties, any worries that I might have. I’m just focused on doing the nail art rather than my mind wandering somewhere else.”

Herebia plans to study Business Administration at STC to one day own her own nail salon or nail supply store.