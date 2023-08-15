DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna High School student was taken into custody Tuesday after campus police found a weapon in their possession, district officials announced.

At 3 p.m., a security guard saw a vehicle drive into the campus parking lot without proper clearance.

Campus security immediately approached the student in the vehicle and informed the campus administration, a news release from the Donna Independent School District stated.

While searching the vehicle, police found that one of the students had a weapon in their possession, which was immediately confiscated.

Donna ISD added that all students and staff are safe and there is no immediate threat.

“Donna ISD has taken multiple safety measures to include additional law enforcement staff, training, and vigilance to ensure that we are actively monitoring any threats. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the release stated. “Our team responded quickly and addressed this potential threat immediately.”

The case remains under investigation.