DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna High School senior is advancing to a national nail care competition for a second year in a row.

Alexandra Herebia is being recognized by Skills USA as the best nail tech in the entire state of Texas.

In 2022, Herebia placed first in regionals, first in the state and third in the nation in nail care.

Nail care is a part of the Donna High School Career and Technology Education program. Herebia hopes other students will get involved.

“I feel like it’s a really great experience, especially if it’s what you love doing,” the Donna High School senior said. “I felt like it gave me a lot of confidence, so it’ll give other people the confidence.”

Herberia has been preparing all school year in hopes or ranking at the top in the national competition.

“This year, I’m planning on placing first in nationals,” Herebia said. “I’m expecting competition. I’m expecting really nice nails. I feel like I’m up there so I feel like I can do it.”

After graduation, Herebia plans to work at a salon while attending college.