Donna police searching for suspect truck after hit and run

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Donna Police Department is searching for the person responsible for running over a woman at a Stripes.

Police say a grey Ford F-250 drove into the parking lot of the Stripes Convenience Store on Frontage Road, striking the woman before leaving the scene.

The F-250 is described as lifted with black rims, LED lights on the rear bumper, hoop style side steps and LED head of fog lamps.

The last four numbers to the suspects vehicle license plate is 2532.

The woman is recovering after being taken to an area hospital.

If you have any information about the truck or this case, you’re asked to call Donna Crimestoppers at 956-464-TIPS.