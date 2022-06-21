HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Donna has reinstated Gilbert Guerrerro as Chief of Police after terminating him from the position earlier this month.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero is now back in office after being reinstated over the weekend.

Guerrero was fired earlier this month after city leaders said he mishandled an investigation regarding a threat to Donna High School.

Guerrero reached out to ValleyCentral to respond to the termination and said that the investigation was not mishandled.

On June 14, residents protested outside of Donna City Hall and demanded that Guerrero be reinstated.

A special meeting was held on June 16 to reinstate Guerrero, however, only commissioner Richie Moreno was present at the meeting and the meeting was adjourned.

Guerrero confirmed to ValleyCentral that he was reinstated but did not provide a comment.