DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police reported they arrested an off-duty Alamo Police officer for drunk driving following a late-night crash.

The department’s news release said at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, Donna Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mile 10 Road and FM 493.

Officers made contact with the driver who was identified as AJ Arevalo, 37, an off-duty officer with the Alamo Police Department.

Police say it was determined that Arevalo lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pole of the traffic signal at the intersection.

They say Arevalo had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and signs of intoxication.

A field sobriety test was administered to Arevalo by Donna Police which led to his arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Arevalo is set to appear before a judge on Thursday.