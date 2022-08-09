DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman pumping gas in her car was the victim of an attempted kidnapping in Donna.

On Sunday night, a surveillance video from a Circle K convenience store, located at the 900 block of W. Frontage Road, captured a man’s attempt to kidnap a woman at a fuel pump, according to a press release from the Donna Police Department.

The victim told authorities a man grabbed her and tried pulling her toward his vehicle, which was parked at an adjacent fuel pump.



(Courtesy: Donna Police Department)

Donna police are investigating the attempted kidnapping and reported the woman fought off her attacker and evaded being taken to his vehicle. Video surveillance revealed the man fled back to a black SUV and left the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Donna Police Department or anonymous TIPS line at (956) 464-8477.