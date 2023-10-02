DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in Donna.

At 7:16 .m. Sunday, officers with the Donna Police Department responded to the 3200 block of North Goolie Road where a female passenger was ejected from a Chevy sedan during a single-vehicle rollover crash.

(Donna Police Department)

(Donna Police Department)

(Donna Police Department)

The woman, identified as 19-year-old Daisy Rubio of Donna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dariana Yasmin Loera (Donna Police Department)

“Officers located empty alcoholic beverages inside and outside the vehicle,” the release stated.

After a preliminary investigation, the driver, 19-year-old Dariana Yasmin Loera was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The case remains under investigation.