DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in Donna.
At 7:16 .m. Sunday, officers with the Donna Police Department responded to the 3200 block of North Goolie Road where a female passenger was ejected from a Chevy sedan during a single-vehicle rollover crash.
The woman, identified as 19-year-old Daisy Rubio of Donna, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers located empty alcoholic beverages inside and outside the vehicle,” the release stated.
After a preliminary investigation, the driver, 19-year-old Dariana Yasmin Loera was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.
The case remains under investigation.