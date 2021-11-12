Donna PD welcomes new K-9 officer

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department is welcoming their newest member, a K-9 officer named “Rio.”

Rio was obtained through the Southwest Rural Border Project grant, according to a Facebook post by the City of Donna. A total of $50,000 was granted to Donna PD to “purchase, train construct housing for our K-9 Officers,” the post stated.

A 2014 study showed that fully trained police dogs were able to correctly indicate the presence of hidden substances with an 87.7% success rate, within 64 seconds. German shepherds were superior to other breeds of dogs in terms of correct indications.