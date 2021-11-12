Donna PD welcomes new K-9 officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(The City of Donna)

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department is welcoming their newest member, a K-9 officer named “Rio.”

Rio was obtained through the Southwest Rural Border Project grant, according to a Facebook post by the City of Donna. A total of $50,000 was granted to Donna PD to “purchase, train construct housing for our K-9 Officers,” the post stated.

A 2014 study showed that fully trained police dogs were able to correctly indicate the presence of hidden substances with an 87.7% success rate, within 64 seconds. German shepherds were superior to other breeds of dogs in terms of correct indications.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories