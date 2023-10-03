DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department will hold its National Night Out event on Wednesday.

Donna PD, along with the City of Donna, Donna Crime Stoppers and Donna Independent School District Police will hold the free event Wednesday at the Benny LaPrade Stadium parking lot.

The event will offer food and family activities, as well as a musical performance by Rustic Rose.

The National Night Out event begins 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley will celebrate the 40th Annual National Night Out. Rio Grande City PD will celebrate at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Basilio V. Municipal Park and Mission PD is set to celebrate on Monday, Oct. 16.