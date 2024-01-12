DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting at the 2400 block of Grant Street.

According to the Donna Police news release, at 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the location and found a woman in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Donna Police, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, secured the residence where the suspect, identified as Jose Escobedo Jr., 51 was thought to be hiding.

Jose Escobedo Jr. is wanted by Donna Police. Photo courtesy: Donna Police Department.

Police learned a short time later Escobedo was not inside the residence and had fled before they arrived. At this time Escobedo remains at large.

Donna Police ask if you know his whereabouts call the Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-8477.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward, say police.