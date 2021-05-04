Donna PD sergeant arrested, fired, DPS says

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) – The Drug Enforcement Administration and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Donna Police Department Sergeant.

Sgt. Alejandro Martinez was arrested on state and federal charges, according to Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

“Alejandro Martinez has since been terminated from the Donna Police Department,” said Donna PD Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.