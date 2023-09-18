DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police are on the scene of an active standoff.

Shots were fired on the 300 block of North 11th Street, south of the expressway, according to the Donna Police Department.

Heavily armed sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the location.

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including the Donna police, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Donna ISD police and a SWAT vehicle.

The entire street is blocked off by law enforcement vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.