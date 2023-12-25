DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One woman is dead and two people are in custody after a morning crash in Donna, police announced.
According to Donna Chief of Police Gilbert Guerrero, the accident happened Monday morning on Business 83 and Midway Road.
The woman was in a black Mazda when a grey SUV crashed into the vehicle, killing the woman in the black car.
Authorities say the driver of the grey SUV who caused the accident fled the scene but has been identified.
The driver and a second passenger of the SUV have both been detained.
Investigation is ongoing.