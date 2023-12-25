DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One woman is dead and two people are in custody after a morning crash in Donna, police announced.

According to Donna Chief of Police Gilbert Guerrero, the accident happened Monday morning on Business 83 and Midway Road.

The woman was in a black Mazda when a grey SUV crashed into the vehicle, killing the woman in the black car.

Courtesy: Donna Police Department

Authorities say the driver of the grey SUV who caused the accident fled the scene but has been identified.

The driver and a second passenger of the SUV have both been detained.

Investigation is ongoing.