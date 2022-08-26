DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs.

According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer.

Police say they first located Castillo on the 1800 block of Miller Ave, but had fled from them. He was later found hiding in a vehicle at a motel located at 2300 block of Hooks Ave and taken into custody.

Officers believe Castillo is responsible for at least six beer runs at local Stripes stores. He has been charged with theft and evading arrest with prior conviction. His bond was set at $40,000.