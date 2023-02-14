DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department asks the public to help with donations after an investigator from the station lost his home in a fire Monday morning.

According to a social media post from the station, a Donna investigator and his family lost their home and all their belongings in a house fire.

The investigator and his family were unharmed by the fire, the post stated.

“Det. Vera and his wife are devastated over this unexpected tragedy,” the post stated. “We ask the community to keep them in your prayers as well as their children and granddaughter. If anyone wishes to give an in-person donation it can be made at the Donna Police Department to Orlando Vera.”

There has also been a gofundme account set up to help the family with monetary donations.

The police department asks that the community come together and donate.

The family is asking for size five diapers, infant clothing size 18-24 months, men’s clothing size large and pants 34×32/31×32, women’s clothing size large medium and small and pants size nine, six and small.

Men’s and women’s undergarments, toiletries and other donations are highly requested.