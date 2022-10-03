DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A weapon was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral.

A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said.

“At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote to parents, “we were alerted to a student with a weapon on campus. The weapon was confiscated [and] the student was taken into custody. All students [and] staff are safe at this time and we are continuing our daily operations. There is no threat to the safety of your child.”

Additional details were not immediately available, a district official said.