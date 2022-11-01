PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested at the Progreso International Bridge after law enforcement learned of an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of California for sexual assault of a minor, according to federal authorities.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Rudy Winters, 46, was returning from Mexico, traveling on foot, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Officers conducted a biometric fingerprint check on Winters and confirmed his identity as a U.S. citizen wanted in Solano County, California, for an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a minor, CBP stated.

Winters was taken into custody and turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant, CBP stated.