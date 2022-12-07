HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal authorities arrested a Donna man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child earlier this month at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Inocencio Hernandez, 60, a Mexican national and lawful permanent resident of Donna, Texas, was apprehended Dec. 1, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP said when Hernandez arrived from Mexico at the international bridge a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Biometric Verification confirmed Hernandez’s identity along with the active arrest warrant from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, federal officials said.

Hernandez had been wanted since May 2013, CBP stated.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in Texas.

“CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas said of the arrest.

Hernandez was turned over to local authorities.