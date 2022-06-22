Donna, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in finding a Donna man.

Damian Navarez Dempsey, 28, is wanted on charges of assault of a family member, household member impeding breath, circulation, according to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Navarez Dempsey is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward up to $1000.