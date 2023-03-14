SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Donna man for a verbal altercation with his ex-girlfriend’s family members in San Benito, authorities said.

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rancho Grande East in San Benito in reference to a family disturbance. The man causing the disturbance was identified as 26-year-old Esgar Castillo, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

However, Castillo had fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the news release.

Deputies interviewed the witness and took her statement. She said Castillo was dating her daughter and he arrived highly intoxicated and got into a verbal argument with her daughter, the release stated.

The mother said Castillo was yelling obscenities at her daughter and the rest of her family.

After patrolling the area deputies located Castillo a couple of blocks away.

Castillo confessed to having consumed alcoholic beverages before being dropped off at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Castillo was arrested for public intoxication, according to the news release.

Deputies also discovered Castillo had an outstanding warrant out of Hidalgo County for aggravated robbery. He was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.