DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Abraham Aguilar Robledo, 43, plead guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child, and was sentenced to 15 years and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

“No child should have to suffer the physical and emotional trauma of sexual abuse, especially in their home and from someone they trust,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “All children deserve to be protection from pain and abuse. If you suspect child abuse, please reach out to your local law enforcement agency and report it.”

The case was handled by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties.