DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Donna man was ordered to prison Wednesday morning for trafficking methamphetamine on a Greyhound bus, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Cesar Rocha, 47, has been charged for conspiracy to traffic meth.

On Nov. 28, 2021, a K-9 alerted law enforcement to specific luggage on a Greyhound bus that was traveling from Harlingen to Corpus Christi. Authorities discovered close to two pounds of meth in the luggage.

According to a press release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office, surveillance footage revealed Rocha carried the bag in from the bus station in Harlingen, purchased a ticket for another individual and put that person on the bus with the drugs.

During Rocha’s sentencing, additional evidence revealed the meth was smuggled in from Mexico before Rocha moved it further north.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Rocha to serve 19 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Rocha will remain in custody until he’s transferred to a federal prison.